Letter to America by Steve Kronen

Sonnet: On Having to Keep Quiet

[T]hey live in the shadows, fearful of deportation back to the threats of their home countries.
  – U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants 
 

Each moment’s missile,
weightless
atop
its summit
of air,
can plummet,
and whistle
to where,

beneath
its apogee—
each refugee
(holding map,
and breath)
is stateless.

 

 

 

Steve KronenSteve Kronen’s most recent and forthcoming work is in Agni, Image, Plume, On the Seawall, upstreet, American Journal of Poetry, and Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review. His collections are Homage to Mistress Oppenheimer (Eyewear Publishing), Splendor (BOA Editions), and Empirical Evidence (University of Georgia Press). His website is www.stevekronen.com.

Header photo by Hamara, courtesy Shutterstock.

ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2022 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Support for Terrain.org is provided by readers and the Michael Donnelly Faculty Award at Kansas State University.
Art by Suze Woolf
Terrain.org is the world’s first online journal of place, publishing a rich mix of literature, artwork, case studies, and more since 1997.