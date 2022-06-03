Letter to America by Steve Kronen

Sonnet: On Having to Keep Quiet

[T]hey live in the shadows, fearful of deportation back to the threats of their home countries.

– U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants





Each moment’s missile,

weightless

atop

its summit

of air,

can plummet,

and whistle

to where,

beneath

its apogee—

each refugee

(holding map,

and breath)

is stateless.