Two Poems by Melissa Kwasny

Owl Nest

They get active in evening, my friend says,

and tuck inside if it rains. It isn’t raining, but the air

is cool as emeralds. We stand in our down coats,

pointing our binoculars at the broken-off,

jagged slopes atop the giant ruin that is the tree.

“Dear Outside World,” one of my students writes,

“all I can see from my window are the animals

in my backyard and the bushes that form a periphery.

I think this might be all you are for now.”

An owlet risks the open and stares myopically.

Its parents enter the cloud cover above the stream.

To camouflage, to impersonate, both perpetuate

a fraud—one hides, one wears the guise of another—

the gray bark for minutes I would swear is the bird

or the bird watching us, still as wood can be.

I, too, am waiting at the threshold as my mother leaves

the earth, her presence already fading from view.

Her hands can no longer grip her spoon, her syringe.

But for whom is the world not dangerous?

My friend says he spent two hours on his stoop

in the dark, while the parents delivered countless voles

and once a snake. Three toes facing forward,

a fourth talon that can pivot back, the owlet’s clutch

is already big as its head. If we can imagine

the worst beforehand, will it be easier when it comes?

My mother is feeling better. Will she live?

A fox pads into the field beyond us as if it believed

that we can’t see it over the stems of last year’s grass.

The Mother Tree

The question the forest researcher was obsessed with

is whether the dying Mother Tree, facing an uncertain future,

can transfer her remaining resources to her young.

My face was next to hers on the pillow when my mother

took her last breath. Grief shoots through my body,

from my throat down to my feet. Vascular, when I let myself

remember this. But it is trees I want to write about,

their tangible fungal cords, how they can recognize their kin,

and help accordingly, favoring them with carbon,

nitrogen, and water, and, if they are strong, sharing what is

left with other species. And it is the lesser scaups

that I want to write about, on the shallow, algae-filled river,

how they scurried in front of our canoe because

the young could not yet fly, some tiny as the newest kitten,

all panicking at our approach, a few paddling past us

in the wrong direction. “Gulls are assholes,” said my friend,

as we watched them arrive and immediately begin

dive-bombing the ducklings. Such genius, how they huddled,

then dove underwater each time the gulls swooped low,

bobbing up where and when no one expected them.

Later, a biologist tells me gulls will do this until the babies

are so exhausted they give up, floating on the water like,

well, like sitting ducks, that the gull is their primary predator.

My mother said that she hoped, if there was a heaven,

it would be filled with love, quickly clarifying that she meant

without the usual lust and violence. The forest researcher,

diagnosed with breast cancer, hoped to leave something

to her daughters. The scaups always know who goes astray.