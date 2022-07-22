Letter to America by Christine Byl

Pledge

July 4, 2022





On this, the first Independence Day of my life thus far1 on which I have less rights—am less free—than the year before:

I pledge allegiance to the freak flag, my banner I dare let fly in the face of sycophants.

I pledge allegiance to the fags, the bag ladies, the ragamuffins. To anyone misnamed or shamed

and to the ragged rhythm of this less perfect union that has not quite given up

on itself

and to all the women who drag themselves forward on their bellies toward

autonomy, as if to a desert mirage.

I pledge allegiance to the sag, the tug of age, wrinkles around my eyes, and to the droop of each

shoulder that has borne other weights and griefs and now—.

I pledge allegiance to the crags upthrust from these lands that I love, and to stand beside them

(moss campion, moulin, tarn, crenulated arete) and to defend the Earth they salute

and to the snag, the dead tree that I fell if it’s a hazard near a trail, and

when it’s not, I leave it standing, its decay a beacon for wood borers and

woodpeckers, a column of frass.

I pledge allegiance to the wag of an old sled dog’s tail, a fierce flag in winter chill, one ground

thump in the too-much of summer heat, smoky air, fires burning everywhere.

I pledge allegiance to the sea-stars & snipes

to the swimmers and crawlers and flappers, my home their home, all of us

animals, all of us.

I pledge allegiance to the endlings.2 To the last egg, the lost feather, to the long migration.

Arctic tern, godwit, dead juvenile chickadee I found nestled in tundra: I pledge allegiance to you.

I pledge allegiance to the flagged—the tired, the exhausted, and the unbowed—and to one

notion, understood, that I repeat even when I do not believe it: I am free.

The birds, the bears, the bees, you, me. We are free.



[1] 1973-2022—same as Roe.

[2] The last member of a species, coined in Nature, in 1996.