Two Poems by Jeremy Pataky

Alternating Current

You layer wool against cold

to go view clots of inlet pan ice

plying loud salt slush

in raw winter light.

Low sun goes early daily

but takes its pale time.

You’re careful on frozen ground

that will hurt you if you fall.

Cold warps the image

of far mountains, warps the very light

forcing itself through distance

to our faces.

Overhead, jets hurtle off the bluff,

sounding pained or pissed.

They launch for Asia and Europe over cottonwoods

that shed leaves an age ago, revealing nests.

Midday ripens straight into evening

this time of year. Evenings quicken here

where elsewheres get their afternoons.

Water keeps time, not the sun.

Anyone could not go home.

Anyone could leap onto passing ice

and ride the noise toward the gulf.

Anyone could gather the dark,

soak their voice inside the white floe noise.

Winter Solstice

Each winter the dark replants us,

thumbs us into the loam of long night.

Snow swaddles houses

till late morning reveals them

with worn gingham light.

Winter’s black chamber quiets us,

splits us with auroras, road-salt stars.

The north pitches on each year

into lucid dark, gelid sunrises.

And now the brindled back of light—

the slow stammer of days that stretch,

afternoons that yawn into slow evenings.

Summer will be a warm immersion,

but for now, it is the face of a mask

holding itself up near our faces.

We look in through its eyeholes

and glimpse spring like a photograph.

Out beyond sight, cold rivers trickle

threading dark winter

incanting winter solstice

the year’s center of gravity

we reel around

alive in the cold

and all of our homemade warmth.