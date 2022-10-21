Two Poems by Dmitry Bilzniuk

Inside the Cathedral

inside the cathedral, our voices

soared up,

wounded hawks of faces.

they circled, their wings brushing the frescoes,

and the candles were burning:

girls made of wax

were washing their hair with fiery shampoo,

and the sin was lodged firmly in me, like an orphan,

like a nail hammered into an apple tree.

внутри собора

внутри собора голоса наши

взмывали ввысь –

раненные соколы лица.

и еще долго кружили, стукаясь крыльями о фрески,

и свечи горели – восковые девушки намыливали волосы

огненным шампунем и

грех крепко сидел во мне как сирота.

как гвоздь вбитый в яблоню.

Vespers

a pine tree shines in the moonlight like a lighthouse.

the horizon, like a dead horse, lies in the violet dust,

among shards of glass, lights, and porous loafs of massive buildings.

the granite monument to a poet

looks like a swimmer chained to his starting block:

for already seventy years, he’s been jumping from it up to the sky,

always unable to overcome the gravity of the earth.

and the stars hang loosely above him, upside down,

their feet barely glued to the black and blue dome of glass.

why don’t they fall down?

why are you awake?

you are reading poetry like spells cast on no one.

and the star starts dancing in circles

like a slow drill bit.

вигилии

сосна в лунном свете светится, как маяк.

горизонт похож на мертвую лошадь –

в фиолетовой пыли лежит среди

бутылочных осколков, огней, пористых буханок домин.

гранитный памятник поэту –

точно пловец, посаженный на цепь.

уже лет семьдесят он прыгает с тумбы в небо,

но все не может перегрызть тяготение земли.

а звезды свободно висят над ним

вниз головами –

стотонные мраморные статуи

едва приклеены ступнями

к черно-синему стеклянному потолку.

почему они не падают?

почему ты не спишь?

ты читаешь стихи – заклинания для никого.

и звезда начинает танцевать по кругу

как медленное сверло.