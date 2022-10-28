Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series



This isn’t a typical ghost story, so I might as well say that in advance. For one, it’s a poem. And for two, the ghosts aren’t poltergeists. They’re less Halloween and more Día de los Muertos. And third, every single word of it is true:

Still Life with Ghosts

Our house is built on a seabed.

Count back far enough, and almost everyone’s is:

First, fire; and then water;

then the two of them combining into air,

plus buckling some deep-down rock

so it can rise, click together into continents.

What’s next depends on your timeline.

And even then, the dead might disagree,

like the voices I hear when no one else is home.

Not in this room, or that room either,

not the radio on, no people on the sidewalk,

but voices—something talking—somewhere near.

Nothing stays silent, I guess. Look at me,

tossing words across the Great Salt Lake.

It used to be an Inland Sea.

I used to be young.