Night Letters (October 2020)

Dear—

Nearly full moon lifting

above mountains sky deepening

towards sunset and that moon so suddenly

huge I stopped on my bike in the street hungry

for that realness that body that rock

reflecting sunlight mundane and powerful

translucent the way only the moon

before sunset can be

I stopped

on my way home riding American streets

lined with signs and flags touting our

two countries hostilities unfolding

in the air all around me and I rode

through it anxious that there will be

no end to the ways we delude ourselves

speaking past one another signals crossing silent

in mid-air I do it all the time unwilling

to disagree out loud filled by the fury

I let settle inside me

I have been looking

at the moon all my life haven’t you too

eating its image that light somewhere

in our cells waxing towards fullness

Don’t you want to name it that feeling

of seeing your life at a distance

lit by all it cannot hold

Waiting,

Night Letters (November 2020)

Dear—

Washed out haze

of nights with Saturn and Jupiter

blazing like faces distant enough

to be safe How can they be

other worlds I ask myself all the time

without ever asking it to see my way

out of darkness

I’ll tell you plainly

a neighbor I’ve never seen walked out

of his house with a shotgun and shot

through teachers’ cars parked at the school

between us his house kitty-corner from mine

cats and pigeons hunched together at the curb

outside his house all I knew of him some truce

between them to sit like that fed on

whatever he unseen put out

I wasn’t home

that morning my neighbors and the internet

offering scraps of that hour the masked

woman walking her dog his voice caustic

across the open air screaming communists

I’m gonna start the next Civil War

He did not come for her as he said

he would no body in the line of fire

the bullets’ path into metal and across

the playground emptied for months

teachers sheltering in a bathroom inside

Over the bullhorn the police negotiator

did her work calm coaxing

him to walk out again

For weeks after

the landlord hauled out garbage a ghost

turned out onto the curb

for everyone to see the neighbor

still in custody remote as any light

I cannot reach I pray then neglect my prayers

for him for the school for neighbors I see

never or daily

Today I walked out

and saw Venus and Mercury those steady

lights against dawn and I watched

for them to fade

Wondering,