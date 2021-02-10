Three Poems by Katrinka Moore

Absconder

When I was a child

I slept in a room

whose windows opened onto woods

Dawn birds darted

in sunglow between

trees calling calling



Heat lightning on the horizon

rain never falls



We set out early decamp

slip away desert

ride hard ford a river

unbridle the horses who

graze small slow steps



Like any animal I live

with my own need and

that of others how

they rub together

your hunger mine

Disquiet

The saga’s recast each

unfolding day

Decrees declared withdrawn

New edicts shift the ground

beneath us Hiatus

turns to disarray

Sparseness spareness

scaling back Unpeopled

houses loss after loss

Disturbances that thrive

within catastrophe All

angles sharp points

utterly silent poised

to strike

Tale

Told in sweeping tones as if viewed

from the stars

Litany of conflicts victories dominion

Schemes that yield the unforeseen

Foreboding gleams in pauses between

words

As in many stories a hero

reaches too far

gains power loses

the way

Endless hungry rushing

river

Sources of darkness stalk

the margins



Descant

Gathers the drift of life constellations

of moments sensations



Unravels this-then-that knits

reflection reverie

Sings of all being breathtaking

in the unmaking