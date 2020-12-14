Four Poems by Katrinka Moore

Adagio

even the things that are most “thinglike”

are nothing more than long events

– Carlo Rovelli





These few acres once

a homestead once

ancient forest once

scraped clear by ice-

dragged stone

Not being but becoming each

boulder an adagio of dust

A stand of second growth and waving

fields of goldenrod cradle

the little house nothing

between us and wild yonder

but a few sheltering gases

The darkness out there not

the emptiness we sense but

an entity its own waving field



Afternoon fades distinctions

dissolve What’s animate

inanimate Most of us slide

into silence crickets

chant cattails tap one another

Languages overlap an acorn sprout

launches through decaying

layers of leaves I shuffle

words Beneath the trees

roots interlace

Distance

A blustery headland cluster

of boulders remnant of henge

or burial ground though when

we step between the stones we find

a hearth of recent use Sunlight

spills in the gusts cut off

Below the unheard waves recast

the shoreline ancient people knew

We venture down the rugged

path skirt a marsh scale

grassy dunes descend

into distance ocean sky

Thrum of breakers burn

of wind tide edges in

Marginal

Ice pond watery

crown I skip stones

splatter reflections

of bankside pines

scoot across sprouting

cracks in the crust

Come spring the stones sink

to the bottom

Threshold and the space

on either side

What’s weighty what’s

insignificant

Margin feather on the edge

of a bird’s wing

The way meaning travels

from border to marker

to not worthy of notice

Latin margo The quarry

of a hawk is a mark

Visit

Foot path stir and snap splashes

of sunlight scoot across trunks

Forest-combing we garner pine cone

scales acorn caps chanterelle

She comes into the cabin little smile

on her face notes and scraps dusty sill

settles on the day bed I’d tidied a bit

rolled up wrinkled packing paper

She tears off a piece sketches

clouds in the creases

ancestor painting a stag

from a curve on a cave wall

Gray-blue storm swells tint

of petrichor brush of thunder

She adds a strip of birch bark

from our gleaning boat

or home in the tempest