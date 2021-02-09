Letter to America by Juan J. Morales

Catalog

Her clicking pen a nervous habit

responding to the inventory

bagged and tagged

from the desert,

every wallet and blanket gathered,

fields of backpacks

abandoned, footprints vanishing

over the ridge.

Stacked in the morgues

there is no counting

ghost bones picked

white around the border.

She searches for the names

trailed off among

bleached rocks and cacti:

one may be a tía, a tío.

The pain of an invisible line

that may have been

a few miles back

the whole time.

In the warehouse

the volunteer sweats,

clicking for the ones she knows.

In the depths and dips

of high desert,

in the name

of survival and hope, she prays

to the patron saint

of slim chances.