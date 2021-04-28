Two Poems by Alexa Mergen

Amargosa

Remember the full moon?

White disc punched from dark sky.

I peered backwards

through the rear window of the silver Mustang

and would have thrown the shift lever into reverse,

but I was a child powerless against grown-up patterns.

I turned forward toward the cinnamon-painted house

on the stubby street where the fat dog waited for bright headlights

to flood the picture window, to see us emerging,

beings changed from a day among

shade-rippled dunes

curved sand crescents

radial sand stars,

by the silent ride

along a highway’s yellow lines,

by what was withheld in silence,

what was gained from withholding,

and what we learned about love and its corollary

loneliness.

Run-on Dawn

Oxbow Marina



Even as dusty incandescent bulbs in the rafters of the boat

house dim while trees reflect in dark early water, even as

the tug of the line between boat cleat and post tautens

and slackens and the little brown bat swings home to its cozy

under the carpet scrap roped to the beam, even as day

brightens steadily—like love—and the wicker basket

sits quietly as a cat on the dock, even as tide lifts the river

to levee riprap and clouds billow like smoke in the east,

as trackless swallows swirl high and low in the sky, even then

I hear the slap of waves later in the day, anticipate the end

of this hour, our ensuing parting.