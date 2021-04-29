Two Poems by Derek N. Otsuji

The Tree Snail and the Ohia: A Study of Interdependencies

Surfing waves of color, the fire of flowering

that spreads from tree to tree across the valley

up the mountain side and to the ridge,

a cresting brilliance, lip of leaping flame

of the ohia in bloom, the honeycreepers

ride and weave among the overstory leaves,

lush, leafy fold to the creeping tree snail,

or forest jewel, of appetite so fine,

or even finicky, he will not harm

one leaf of his foliate host but feeds

rather on fungus that otherwise turns

to blight and kills the blooms the small birds feed on,

and without which, like tiny forest lights,

they twitch and chitter, flicker and go out.

At the Sewanee Inn Talking with Bob Hass About Eco-Poetics

From the coffee table, with its scattering of biscuit crumbs,

Bob lifted a single sheet of my manuscript and leaned back

in his patio chair, quietly scanning the lines with his eyes

that seemed to move tactilely over each word and phrase,

like fingers over a line of braille, when, he spotted on the page

with my poem on it a small brown ant doodling on the margins.

“Where did you come from?” Bob asked, as if querying

a child too lost in his own adventure to know he is lost.

I listened for the answer, but the ant, too busy to be disturbed,

continued with his inscrutable marginalia, looking

for all his weaving and looping like an errant semicolon

forlornly searching for a home, which, sadly, he could not find

in my poem since I’d picked up in my college writing classes

in the ’90s—with their emphatic preference for bald statement,

punchy lines and muscular prose—a gruff Anglo-Saxon

and, frankly anti-francophone, prejudice against that mark

of punctuation (its suspended play with similarity and difference

balanced on the fulcrum of judgement or the elegantly deferred

pronouncement, first drifted as the pollen of thought, over

a break in the breath of the inner voice pausing to revisit, extend

or amend a phrase, or repeat it in a finer tone so that it acquires,

almost as afterthought, the fructuous heft of the definitive),

which blunt proclivity in that moment I regretted, now wanting

him to find a place where he could burrow down and rest, if even

for a breath. But, no, he continued his meandering, having found

no place for himself in my poem, and was now working his way

down the page, so Bob, seeing where he was headed, gently moved

the sheet with my poem on it so that its bottom right corner touched

the arm rest of his chair, which the ant stepped down onto, leaving

the page and poem behind as he went on probing and searching,

with fitful starts, reverses and changes of direction, his little feelers

fluttering soundlessly, as Bob continued tracking the ant—its unspooling line

of thought—interjecting short comments on the fine intelligence at work

where my eyes saw only scribbles,

“Looking for scent… can’t find it… moving on.”

Derek N. Otsuji lives and writes on the southern shore of Oahu. He is the author of lives and writes on the southern shore of Oahu. He is the author of The Kitchen of Small Hours , winner of the 2021 Crab Orchard Review Poetry Series Open Competition, publishing fall 2021. His poems have appeared in Poet Lore, Rattle, Pleiades, Sycamore Review, and The Threepenny Review. Header photo of honeycreeper by vagabond54, courtesy Shutterstock.



