Old Roads, New Stories: A Literary Series
Why We Have Cats
Sometimes it’s almost sad to know you’re dying.
The old bed frame out in the front yard, tossed,
while the weekend joggers jog on by…
even all the squirrels uncurious.
The weeds don’t care you’re getting rid of things;
they’re a million indifferent persistences.
Still, these are the jobs—the sorting and stacking,
the doing-what-you-can about the fence,
and so you do. But also love someone
as much as cats love sunlight: all afternoon
and then again the next day. Geniuses.
What’s left on the to-do list? What’s a list?
But what if it starts raining? We’ll go in.
How do I know you love me? Here’s my chin.
Header photo by Dariusz Sankowski, courtesy Pixabay.