One Poem by Pepper Trail

Red Flag Warning

In the fifth hour of migraine,

I imagine that the hard south wind

shouldering the pine tree against the house

is a river, and that I in my bed in the darkened room,

on my back and motionless to keep the pain from waking,

am in a narrow boat, a canoe or driftboat, or that I am Ishmael

in Queequeg’s coffin carried away from the wreck, hanging on

in the sea waves churned by the great whale’s fury, but I know

the hot wind stirs not water but fire, and that this autumn

the world is burning, is divided merely into the burned

and the yet-to-be burned, and I smell the scent of smoke,

but that is the migraine, and the ringing phone again

and again ignites my head in showers of sparks,

the metallic voices sounding the warnings

of this inflamed political season,

the fire outside my door.