Knock, Knock: Aquí Estamos, a Quarterly Series



Seedlings

This is America, as I recall

the wonder of it: immigrants like me

who fled their homes—wherever “home” might be,

whatever drove them out of it—ran for

your storied soil, and did not find a wall,

but a wide open door.

Beyond the door, the classroom, full of noise

less unfamiliar as the girls and boys

morphed into playmates with new words to teach,

new foods, new games—and losses of their own:

old people trading smiles for lack of speech.

They made me less alone.

And what baggage we brought from distant places

into your cities! Memory; the loss

of neighborhood, shared language, friendly faces;

the fragrance of night-blooming cereus;

the clang of church bells hailing the first light,

and faint guitars at night.

Transplanted to a soil not quite like ours,

among your “waves of grain” the nameless flowers,

we send down roots, reach for the sky, and grow

among the native seedlings sown below—

if opportunity’s impartial drops

water the hybrid crops.

We are the crops we pick, the work we do;

if we move on, our labor pays the fare;

we grow into the uniforms we wear

in lab and stadium, operating room,

on the cop’s beat and in the veteran’s tomb.

And so we become you.

And who, America, are we today?

Who will we be in years to come? In those

we turn away, will we forget to see

strangers who welcomed strangers? Or will we

remember, and forbid the door to close

on those we used to be?

Who will track down the children sent away

far from a father’s arms, a mother’s voice?

Who will unearth the photographs, the names,

the homes of family, where those refound

may gather to rejoice in the sweet sound

of children at their games?