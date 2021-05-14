One Poem by Jennifer Jean

We don’t know who killed the peacocks in Palos Verdes.

We don’t know who garroted, who poisoned with Windex,

who sped up & ran down

the blue-eyed feathers.

Who pellet shot, carbine shot, sling shot, bow & arrowed,

bludgeoned bloody all those things.

Who twisted &

snapped. We love the peacocks in Palos Verdes.

Except when we hate

their mating

screech all summer,

their omelet-sized shit &

gang of males as tall as tall children

slow strutting mid-street—everyday. Everyday

their beak marks edging flora for miles,

their face-off assaults

against their own reflections. We know one of us

hates beauty,

bigger than a bee. I bet we shuffle

up the slopes of Palos Verdes with the guy

whose aim is true. Oh!

The poor, poor peafowl! Over 50 plus

(as of writing)

feather folk are gone. Who

didn’t ask to be here. To be a symbol

of a prior swindle.

To be a flying flower

adorning the borders of

someone’s property. To be strangers to nature.

But—that’s who we are,

right? We bring things home. We move them around town.

We obliterate the fab.