Five Poems by Zach Eddy

Before the Closure, Before I Quit

Pulling “burn-offs,” Porkshit yelled “what a hell

of a way to make a living,”

his pants and gloves smoldering,

neck goiter beating red as Bling’s bandanna

and face. We looked like prisoners

while we tonged carbon shards

glowing over open molten. Our factory

became a sucker fish in the swelling world

operation. So they fed us cheaper

ingredients, alumina ore cut thin as soup,

which we processed with our red

Sqwinchers, mined from our filling gutters,

shook from thinning hairlines,

and swept from our dirty sheets at night,

before rising again for Graveyard.

Toxins settle down inside us

like faded coins in a piggy bank.

Before the “Year of the Burn-off,”

before Haystack printed SOPs

and tallied the OSHA “Recordables,”

before I hung upside down

by my broken leg, trapped in the bus-work

on Pot 22, long before the crustbreaker

crushed the tractor, and the train cars

crushed a millwright, before

Piglos crushed stolen pills

from lunch pails and smoked his teeth—

an open-cab crane operator by mistake

crushed a hydraulic line while syphoning

aluminum, dousing himself in oil

and flames, before Poor Vern’s legend dropped

the ladder, climbed down all thirty-five feet

and years, muttering his final words to the crew,

“what a hell of a way to go out.”

High on Coke and Mushrooms at a Black Jack Table, 2 a.m.

Screaming along a darkening highway

the igneous rocks have faces

And the driver grins fantastic grins

too wide for good,

razor teeth and shooting stars for eyes,

Hit me again, I tell the dealer

inside my head

inside a Medieval-themed casino,

clutching a Camel like a prayer.

Two vices clench my thoughts

racing blind horses on the widening TV screen

before Freebase Eric answers, he’s with me

Temple Grandin whispers in Alaskan creole

there’s a bear drinking a Coke

that shits on the floor

And roars back at the hungry crowd

As florescent lights heat the bathroom floor

glistening vomit and blood stains

that pattern my new face and the broken tile decaying

Is someone there? wearing yellow diamonds

she asks though we both know

like the lengthening future’s luster

The black radio’s spheric answer

Croc’s Bib, Graffiti Portrait on Plastic Dispenser for Disposable Toilet-Seat Covers

In memory of Joseph “Croc” Czlapinski, 1963-2018





Not two years past the shutdown

mesothelioma ate your lungs.

Chain-smoker-skinny

drinker, stalker, angler,

lazy union brother,

those scratchy-throated stories

could outlive trashy ex-wives,

restraining orders

and teenage twins, who never saw you

there, standing next in line.

Will I make it to sixty? I wonder now

approaching the ManorCare bathroom’s mirror,

while my own twin brother smokes

outside in the parking-lot rain,

and our stranger-father tries to swallow spit

past a baseball-size throat tumor.

Facebook wishes you a Happy Birthday, Croc.

They wonder how you got your name.

Bragging in a filthy breakroom

you bent your knees to show us

how you pulled that “gator” from glowing liquid

bath, floating the red channel,

so monstrous in the molten aluminum

it had to be a crocodile! The same one

the whole shift knew, like you,

to be a flaming crock of shit.

Tomorrow I’ll Dream of Purple Flowers

Tonight I dream of purple bruises, climbing fast

above the ponderosa pines and Douglas fir

branches, tracing the miners’ dirt-road mountain pass,

past the asbestos layered roof tiles, the color

of clay that’s trapped in clenching fists, barely gripping

basalt and granite stones that line the turret walls,

beyond the factory and museum, extending

outside the sky in darkness. The purple crows call

to me as I’m slow-lifted up, and floating on,

and soaring out into a vastness that can’t be

described without inhaling the bright deception

of bauxite teeth and bones coating the stars, and me

clawing the air, filling with fear, now looking down,

stirring back to life and rising from the cold ground.

Alcoa Gothic

I wear multinational companies in my flesh.

– Adam Dickenson (“Anatomic”)

Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take

but by the moments that take our breath away.

­­ – Picture frame from Walmart





The guard gates are closed tonight.

Fresh snow on concrete.

Uncle Al waits to be called

in, and I am waiting too,

for a black phone to ring.

A ghoulish reunion occurs underground.

In the distance my mind travels, I listen

for the speechmaker’s voice repeating

Manual Kill, Manual Kill.

Coal tar sticks to a trans-corporeal reality

far beyond the grave. At a long-dead

river smelter, a long-dead Potliner

is lobbing snowballs of powdered asbestos

at a Bricky’s rash-gnarled face.

I hear Tap Out, Pot Twenty-two,

Twenty-two. Box cars are loaded with ingots

for bullets. Croc chokes for air on the curtain wall

carrying his tongs to the next pot.

Over a crew of skeletons, Poor Vern

runs the air from the crane, charred

black and still smoking.

Hurricane Harold has no hands

for fist fighting in the courtyard. Twenty-two,

Twenty-three. New hires rise from ore piles,

alumina, silica, fluoride, coke

pouring from their ears,

mouth and eyes.

A supervisor with fangs and one arm

repeats into the dying radio’s static,

Roger that. The whole shift is getting forced

—while the Alcoa doctor says nothing

down here can kill you, Alcoa

Santa wishes you a Merry Christmas—over.



Audio for “Alcoa Gothic” features score by Nico Toes.