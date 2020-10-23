Two Poems by Jane Lovell

Fox Map

Over time

you become landscape:

something sinking away

to create valleys and lowlands.

I imagine a clear stream

descending in troughs

and eddies

resisted by your fur

to pool

in brilliant

hemispheres.

Your eye,

clear as glass, green/gold of sorrel

or birch, backlit and evening

is gone

sewn in

blind:

a scar on a long hill.

Over time

you become stranger:

paths peter out, lost

in contours raised by bone,

the quiet tectonic shift

redefining earth,

the stone and soil

and frost

that built you.

Funeral for an Owl

The smoke betrays you, balling out into the room

to hang like a shroud.

Stopped in the flue above the baffle, wings folded

at terrible angles, there is nothing to you

but a beautiful, plumed husk, light as a wasps’ nest,

woven from the thinnest bones.

Outside, a gusting breeze seeks to resurrect you.

We dream your damson heart quickens

at the scurried grass, its possibilities of mice and shrew,

but you are long gone,

deceived by the darkness that shielded you,

the black promise that drew you in.

As the May sun chases shadows across the ground,

to the song of blackcap and wren we carry you

to the far field, its riven oak swarming with ivy,

and prop you inside the trunk,

a ball of soft nothing, claws gnarled knots

that could only scratch and scuff the dreadful steel.

One small hole that remembers your eye,

that last glare fixed on the far circle of stars

above your twisted wing.