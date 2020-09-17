Three Poems by Hannah Fries

To Take a Pregnancy Test after Miscarriage

Remember the place where you hid as child,

the pile of rocks that made a room

beneath a stand of arcing saplings.

Be there. Remember the satisfaction

of loneliness, the space you occupy

inside the secret of your body.

Wherever death has lodged itself,

tucked in the crevices of your being,

unfold: run your fingers through it,

soften it with beeswax and almond oil, feel it

loosen. Call down your most feral angel,

all wings and eyes and gale-force winds

to shove your heaving weight against.

Think of all the lacy ephemera

that have no business living—

luna moths, spidery orchids, mayflies

light as dust, feathered jellyfish,

baby hummingbirds for godsake—

a minuscule time-keeping muscle

could be beating already.

Postpartum

Ten days later,

I go looking for myself,

walk slowly

to the middle

of a field and stand,

sun loosening my shoulders.

I become a bowl,

filling, and realize

that in the storm of labor,

which felt as much like death

as life breaking forth,

which called up such groans,

I did not cry out

to God. Neither in the peace after,

fish-child wriggling on my chest,

did I think to offer a prayer

of thanks, except, perhaps,

to my own wild body.

Does this have anything to do with faith?

The earth smells wet.

What I remember: the scent

of birth blood and witch hazel,

the nurse entering the dim room—

May I wash your baby?

And she did, silently,

cradling him against her forearm

next to where I lay.

No rush,

no ceremony.

Her competent hands.

The sound of water

running over his head,

down his body.

His inexplicable

quiet.

Fear of God

Not fire, unless you mean the snapping shrimp’s

plasma bubble, the whole ocean pressing in

till it (snap!) explodes.

Not judgment, unless you mean how a woman’s body

chooses an egg, grooms it four months

before letting it go.

Not choirs of angels, unless you mean the black hole

out of whose nothingness drones

a B-flat, fifty-seven octaves low.

Not plague unless you mean our cells’ well-planned

extinction: webbing dissolving to reveal

such fingers, such hands.

Not lightning, unless you mean the Judas tree,

its cotton-candy bloom igniting

the old resurrection show.

Fear, from per: to risk. The risk of God, the dare

of delicacy, fierce wager of conception,

the Word, again.