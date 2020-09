One Poem by Catherine Arra

Deer in woods

circle my broad lawn

wait

beneath foliage umbrellas

where grass offers

escape

from splintering

trees, wind-whipped debris.

Some lie

bellies pressed

to earth, heads bowed

ears pinned back.

Some stand

transfixed, sentinels

on stilted legs,

spines arched.

A still-life of reverence.

I, too, will learn

to wait storms

watching God

in watching them.

Header photo by Gallinago_media, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Catherine Arra by Dion Ogust.

is the author of(Finishing Line Press, 2020), (Women in Parentheses) (Kelsay Books, 2019), Writing in the Ether (Dos Madres Press, 2018), and three chapbooks. She is a native of the Hudson Valley in upstate New York, where she teaches part-time and facilitates local writing groups. Find her at www.catherinearra.com