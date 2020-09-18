One Poem by Catherine Arra

Thunderstorm
Deer in woods
circle my broad lawn
wait
beneath foliage umbrellas
where grass offers
escape
from splintering
trees, wind-whipped debris.
Some lie
bellies pressed
to earth, heads bowed
ears pinned back.
Some stand
transfixed, sentinels
on stilted legs,
spines arched.
A still-life of reverence.
I, too, will learn
to wait storms
watching God
in watching them.
Catherine Arra is the author of Her Landscape, Poems Based on the Life of Mileva Marić Einstein (Finishing Line Press, 2020), (Women in Parentheses) (Kelsay Books, 2019), Writing in the Ether (Dos Madres Press, 2018), and three chapbooks. She is a native of the Hudson Valley in upstate New York, where she teaches part-time and facilitates local writing groups. Find her at www.catherinearra.com.
Header photo by Gallinago_media, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Catherine Arra by Dion Ogust.
