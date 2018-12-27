This collaboration began with a film clip: a trailer for the forthcoming film Albatross (now available to the public in its finished form), written and directed by artist Chris Jordan. It is one of those works of art that combines so much grief with so much beauty that looking away from it feels impossible. In this case, the story is about a remote island in the Pacific, the beautiful Laysan albatross, and the horrifying effects of the plastic that makes its way to the ocean and, carried by currents, gathers in a mind-bogglingly vast garbage patch. After watching the trailer, my friend Sara Parrilli and I each felt a deep need to respond. But how?

As artists—a poet and a painter—we decided to start a conversation with art. I would write a poem and send it to her; she would paint something and send it back to me. Neither of us had ever seen an albatross in person, but for weeks during our correspondence, our minds and hearts were consumed by these birds. In this way, we began to process the effect another work of art (the film) had had on us. In turn, we have shared this project in various ways with others, but this is the first time it has been published. We hope that our words and images reflect both the grief and the wonder we felt as we created them. As Sara has written, “In order to live our lives in a conscientious way while facing some of the dark realities of our time, we have to carry a bit of that weight with us throughout everyday life. But through art, we have the power to balance out the darkness through the presence of light.” May it be so.

— Hannah Fries

Albatross, 2,000 Miles from Shore



The imagination is an animal,

anima, ten-foot wingspan and certain beak—

it goes where it goes on air and doesn’t

count days and nights are liquid like the sea.

• • •

Albatross, pelagic, passing through, ghost-

like—no, it’s the world’s a ghost: fog, spray, lift

of the gale’s invisible hand, and you,

insistent form, unbound, the lost mind’s gift.

Albatross at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch



Because hunger

Because life

Because squid and bottle caps and bags

Because pervasive

Because what is not needed passes through

Because salt our companion

Because solitude

Because the egg cracks open the chick cries out a thousand miles away

Because our ancestors

Because the wind that brings us

Because glide

Because dive

Because when has anything not been food to someone

Because now

Because here

Because the sea is our body is the world inside us

Because how will we recognize the end

Mandala



One Chinese brother could drink the ocean

and hold it in, goes the tale, but only

just so long. Colored plastic churns

in the Pacific gyre, storm-gathered, broken.

And the albatross, too, drinks waves,

feeds bright bits to her chick

on the bottle-strewn shore. The chick’s body

is a mandala, symmetrically knit.

Soft down, wind-stripped, eyes eaten,

skin, weathered gone. Bones, brittle,

crack, and all gives back, gives way,

but this: plastic signature

in the gut’s place—the mandala’s

inverse, splayed—the undoing that persists.

The Albatross Mates for Life after Four Years at Sea



Yes, I have brought myself home—

see me dip my head.

How far is too far? Every moment the endless

storm-black waves,

and scooping out

their troughs with—look!—

these wings I spread before you.

It’s suddenly a dream: starlit

sky and whitecaps spitting silver

squid like slick offerings

to only me.

I hide my face beneath a wing.

There is no loneliness but stagnancy,

doldrum floating days

when stillness stifles.

Give me the hurricane.

Let me feel the click-clack

of your chittering beak—

the sound of you,

touch of you—more

than water.

See the smooth expanse of my throat!

I will trouble the sky

for wind to loft you.

Pierce the firmament, my love.

Let a billion throbbing stars rain through.

Egg



Like the horizon

over the sea,

the shell curves

around you. Light

glows through

from the other side.

The muffled

sound of singing—

a conch

held to the ear.

The shell is

smooth and thin.

Can you stretch? Can you

feel it?

In the nest of this world,

another, and another.

All artwork by Sara Parrilli. Photo of Hannah Fries by Susan Quinn. Photo of Sara Parrilli by Maureen Cotton.

