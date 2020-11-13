One Poem by Bill Yake

Conversation Among Old Folks

Common Ground Farm, Outskirts, Olympia, Washington, Washington

September 5, 2012





When I arrived, bringing a book on easing

bodily pains, Greg sat at the table holding

a diminutive, bedraggled bat tucked in his left

hand. With his right, he fed her. Chicken fat

on a toothpick and in the bat’s enthusiasms

the fat proved better, even, than meal worms.

She was ravenous, worked her fanged mouth

wide. Reached with a wing to pull the fat-dabbed

toothpick in whenever it withdrew. Famished

for having been trapped, mistakenly, the night

before, on flypaper; then rescued and unglued—

no one knew if she’d eaten the trapped flies.

Talk wandered then: from bats to the glittering

chitin in their guano, swifts stalling over chimney

roosts, falcons clued to that, and aircraft crashing

—having lost the horizon in Antarctica. Nancy

cleaved plucked chickens, with her whack

severing thigh from drumstick, while Julie

examined books to size the absent swifts, and

for a long, long moment no one’s body ached.