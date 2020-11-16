Letter to America by Lisa Suhair Majaj

Voting 2020

I filled out my absentee ballot, mailed it in from one

divided country to another, accompanied by the necessary

verifying statements, careful not to commit accidental voter

fraud, to pretend I was someone else, to vote while dead,

or employ any other tactic intended to undermine democracy

in the Divided States of America. Across the sea voters marched

in the streets, shouting Stop the Count or Count the Vote.

“The people need to make a difference,” said a protester

on the evening news, and after the race was called

(though the defeated candidate refused to concede,

his supporters screeching accusations across the internet)

a CNN commentator wept, saying “character matters,

being a good person matters, the character of the country matters.”

Later I went outside and examined the sky shared by us all—

its fabric rent by the lingering blood moon, that orange orb

looming over a world splintered beyond recognition,

though for that reason all the more familiar—conscious

of the divided homelands shaping my fractured wholeness,

my body split, then doubled by childbirth, my soul struck

to sparks multiplied beyond counting. On voting day 2020

Delia Garces, age 107, headed to the voting booth, unafraid

of Covid. A Dominican immigrant who’d never missed an election,

she’d taught 7 kids, 19 grandkids, 40 great grandkids,

34 great great grandkids, and a great great great grandchild

to always do the right thing. “Vote for the best,” she urged,

then cast her own vote, a spark of light in a darkness closing in.