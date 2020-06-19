April 25, 2020
Dear You
You have permission.
To sit in the middle of the floor and cry
To spend half the day reading poetry
To eat all the hummus with a spoon
To rescue a horse who needs a new home, even though the future is uncertain
To move to a country where people believe healthcare is a right
To stay in this country and fight alongside the people who believe healthcare is a right
To leave this ranch
To leave this ranch forever
To be late getting the manuscripts back
To wear a mask to the grocery store
To flip off the maskless dude in the wife beater who puts his hands on your cart and asks if you vote Democrat
To wish him, momentarily, dead
To play Wordscapes in the bathtub
To use up three tanks of hot water playing Wordscapes in the bathtub
To love the absence of airplanes
To order organic Meyer lemons online
To pray for rain and when it comes, to let it make you full of hope
To be afraid of the men with guns
To be afraid of the men
To be afraid
To care about the dogs more than the humans
To start listening to music again, even though it makes you cry
Photos courtesy Pam Houston.
Just want to tell you how much what you say resonates within me and touches me. I’ve enjoyed the “Twenty Words” writing, as well as your photographs, very much. I think your voice is powerful and so important right now in our crazy world and I look forward to what surprises you will bring in the future. I would love to paint some of your photos, if you you would permit.