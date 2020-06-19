These 20 words were assigned to Pam Houston by her friend, the writer and photographer Kyle Wolff , as part of Project 2020 (Quarantine Edition). She gave Pam and others a word most mornings, and the assignment to write to that world and either take or find a photo to go with it. These 20 words and photographs by Pam Houston are appearing daily in Terrain.org through June 20, the summer solstice.



April 25, 2020

Dear You

You have permission.

To sit in the middle of the floor and cry

To spend half the day reading poetry

To eat all the hummus with a spoon

To rescue a horse who needs a new home, even though the future is uncertain

To move to a country where people believe healthcare is a right

To stay in this country and fight alongside the people who believe healthcare is a right

To leave this ranch

To leave this ranch forever

To be late getting the manuscripts back

To wear a mask to the grocery store

To flip off the maskless dude in the wife beater who puts his hands on your cart and asks if you vote Democrat

To wish him, momentarily, dead

To play Wordscapes in the bathtub

To use up three tanks of hot water playing Wordscapes in the bathtub

To love the absence of airplanes

To order organic Meyer lemons online

To pray for rain and when it comes, to let it make you full of hope

To be afraid of the men with guns

To be afraid of the men

To be afraid

To care about the dogs more than the humans

To start listening to music again, even though it makes you cry



Photos courtesy Pam Houston.

