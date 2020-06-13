These 20 words were assigned to Pam Houston by her friend, the writer and photographer Kyle Wolff , as part of Project 2020 (Quarantine Edition). She gave Pam and others a word most mornings, and the assignment to write to that world and either take or find a photo to go with it. These 20 words and photographs by Pam Houston are appearing daily in Terrain.org through June 20, the summer solstice.



April 13, 2020

Guilt

Capitalism taken to its logical end. That is where we find ourselves. The poor pangolin, and all those senators pulling their money out of cruise ships and putting it into PPE. The president congratulates himself daily, puts his son-in-law in charge of the bidding wars he created between the states by stepping in and illegally seizing masks and ventilators. And we don’t bat an eye. That’s free enterprise! The thing that made this country great. Ventilators to the highest bidder. Send a bunch of them off to Russia to drive the price even higher. Don’t test! Testing has proven not to be lucrative, nor is health insurance in a pandemic so let’s a kick a few million people off. The evil of the people running the United States Government has gone all the way to cartoonish, and we might laugh, if there were not so many people (even before Covid) dead.

And yet, here I sit, warm and dry in my room with a view. Or warm and wet in my bathtub. I have joined a club in which once a month I have flash-frozen seafood delivered from Alaska, at least until the money runs out. I am growing my own vegetables with organic, heirloom seeds. I am not doing time in any hospital, or post office, or grocery store, getting breathed on by people in American flag t-shirts expressing their liberty, and yet look, LOOK at all of these things I have purchased, in hopes of keeping us well.



Photos courtesy Pam Houston.

