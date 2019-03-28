Monarch Butterfly



For a creature with stained glass windows

for wings, she’s wonderfully light on her feet,

prancing from blossom to blossom in toe shoes,

rehearsing, we’re told, for a debut appearance

in Mexico. But how can that be possible,

when this one has taken an entire afternoon

just to make it from one end of the garden

thirty feet to the other, flouncing along,

touching each leaf that she wants to remember?

Iron Bridges



It was very hard for those old bridges

to step over even a little stream

in all that heavy armor, and this while

leading a day by its reins, so some just

shucked it right there, leaving one boot

planted in mud and willows on each side,

and rode on, lightly, naked as a cloud.

Crossing



Stopped at a traffic light, I watched an old man

cross before me. He was small, with a beak

of a nose and ears like little fielder’s gloves

reaching to catch the high fly balls of sound

that dropped all around him. Like an old hen

with little left of herself but dirty feathers

and deliberation, he studied the pavement,

placing each foot on a spot he’d selected

and looking ahead toward the next, though

I could tell he might at any moment squawk

and jump, flapping ahead with a ruckus.

And then I recognized he looked so much

like me that it seemed I was now passing

in front of myself, dawdling along, a man

in the way of the rest of the world, noticing

bits of glass shining in asphalt, thinking of

lost people I loved, all the while feeling

the heat of impatience pour out through a grille

stuck all over with flotsam washed down

out of a hurry: a moth with one wing lifted,

a junebug like a drop of tar, and a katydid

green as a spring leaf but dead to the future.

Night Drive



Ten seconds ahead, a red reflector

on a fence post turns and looks back,

and, seeing our headlights, skips into

the weeds on the shoulder. It’s never in

much of a hurry but it sees that we are,

and lifts a glowing mitten as we pass.

Farmyard Light

For Don Williams



This one’s been fixed to the top of a pole

poked into the center of everything,

and it looks like a stick with a puff of

yellow cotton candy light spun round it

through which a few bats flit so expertly

that none of the light gets stuck to their

hunger. The barn and grain bins, though,

have got it all over their homely faces

and a single strand drapes from the pole

to the house. Out at the edge of all this,

a deaf old shed leans in, turning the ear

of a broken window as if trying to hear

the music of the whirling carousel on which

a frightened moth rides round and round.

Header photo by John A. Anderson, courtesy Shutterstock.

