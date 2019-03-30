In Solitude Hurt by Love

to the painter Juan Alcalde



John of fire, of bread, of grieving sun.

John of crumb and large loaf, John of mourning.

John almost baker, John lean

like a wheat and seed field.

Quiet splendor, burning peace,

indecipherable omen, sign and fruit,

tribute to the ephemeral and sacrifice

enamored with ashes, oak, or fountain.

Wellspring is life or captivity

for the man in solitude. To think, to know

yourself an image of love or cruel mystery.

Image of love too, death

finds us among reeds. Baptistry.

Splendid gargoyle or lifeless dream.

También en soledad de amor herido

al pintor Juan Alcalde



Juan de lumbre, de pan, de sol doliente.

Juan de miga y hogaza, Juan de luto.

Casi Juan panadero, Juan enjuto

como campo de trigo y de simiente.

Esplendor del sosiego, paz ardiente,

augurio indescifrable omen, signo y fruto,

homenaje a lo efímero y tributo

de polvo enamorado, encina o fuente.

Manantial es la vida o cautiverio

del hombre en soledad. Pensar, saberte

imagen del amor o cruel misterio.

Imagen del amor también la muerte

nos emplaza entre juncos. Baptisterio.

Gárgola esplendorosa o sueño inerte.

Poem to Circe IX



Humanly I’m illuminated.

I’m amazed every day by the roaring

Song that overflows like erosive

Blackberry juice, by the joyful

And boisterous song of men.

Voices stretch like branches,

Footprints like branches, flesh

Kindred to my flesh, and life’s

Juicy wind ripens.

I reincarnate with their centuries old footprints,

Their secular voices, their joy

So often painful, like a sick

Child carried on one’s back.

Oddly it’s on this island, Circe,

I have the strength to live.

Here humanity is embraced and screams

Mixing laughter with its colors,

Speaking the same language with varied

Accents. Love’s display

Becomes a ritual we officiate.

We arrived and the miracle happened.

It was the sea and the wind in the bells.

We came from far, from years

Thirsty as dust, from humble

fishermen’s nets on barren shore.

We arrived and the miracle with us.

It has jumped into the net like a liquid fish

And it has multiplied for all

And we satiated ourselves, and all of us

We walk through the sand as one.

You see, Circe, the miracle occurs

Whenever man wants it. The search

That is the mystery of all things.

Poema a Circe IX



Iluminado soy humanamente.

Me sorprendo a diario con el canto

Que ruge y se desborda como un jugo

Erosivo de moras, con el canto

Alegre y tumultuoso de los hombres.

Se distienden las voces como pámpanos,

Las huellas como pámpanos, la carne

Semejante a mi carne, y es el viento

Jugoso de la vida el que madura.

Reencarno con sus huellas de hace siglos,

Sus voces seculares, su alegría

Tantas veces penosa, como el hijo

Enfermo que se lleva a las espaldas.

Es en esta isla, Circe, donde siento

La fuerza de vivir extrañamente.

Aquí la humanidad se abraza y grita

Mezclando con la risa sus colores,

Hablando el mismo idioma con acentos

Variados. La evidencia del amor

Se transforma en un rito que oficiamos.

Llegamos y el milagro se produjo.

Ha sido el mar y el viento en las campanas.

Veníamos de lejos, de los años

Sedientos como polvo, de las redes

De humildes pescadores en mar yerma.

Llegamos y el milagro con nosotros.

Ha saltado a la red como un pez líquido

Y se ha multiplicado para todos

Y nos hemos saciado, y todos, todos

Andamos por la arena como un solo.

Ya ves, Circe, el milagro se produce

Siempre que el hombre lo quiere. La búsqueda

He ahí el misterio de todas las cosas.

These poems appear in Birnam Wood / El Bosque de Birnam (Salmon Poetry, 2018), by José Manuel Cardona, translated by Hélène Cardona. The book reflects a social conscience and expresses great pain and love, in particular the poet’s love for his native island of Ibiza. It is also filled with literary influences. Its title, El Bosque de Birnam, is a metaphor drawn from Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Birnam Wood speaks against abuse of power and for overthrowing all illegitimate governments. Lady Macbeth is foretold that she will have cause for worry when the Birnam Wood rises and marches against her, yet she does not heed the warning. Franco rose to power after a military coup launched a civil war against a republic democratically elected in peace and caused Cardona to flee his homeland. Birnam Wood stands for resistance to these illegitimate and illegal regimes. Learn more.

Header photo of Ibiza, Spain by GagliardiPhotography, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Hélène Cardona by Mark Savage.

