The South



Once, you knew where you were going:

from winter’s unambiguous branches

through flushing eastern redbud

toward the shabby linens of the South

bleaching on dogwood racks. Toward

manly honor and chaste womanhood,

dusted with gunpowder, shaded from heat

by genocidal legacies. Not so fast,

youth I was. Not so neat. Sure, the glass

of tea will sweat where tongues grow cool

and slow as minted bourbon. Sure, some

white shoppers won’t stand in the black

cashier’s line, allow his wrist’s revolution

to float their collards or mayonnaise jars

over a scanner’s bloodshot eye. The hate

you’ll recognize, thinking you can stand

to one side. An innocent cartographer.

But malice won’t sit where you mapped it,

emitting a predictable growl. Stop knowing

everything and look around. Hear,

above your banging pulse, an implicated

tune, weathered and blue, voice of land

pushed up sore, its grudges cold. Those notes

twist down piney slopes, fume into creeks

by whose banks the copperheads sun

like slippery hieroglyphs. They scrawl a tale

that had been camouflaged from you even

as you sang your lines. Now the story holds

you in its lap. Now it’s poised to strike.

Lesley Wheeler’s books include

books include Radioland Heterotopia , and the chapbook Propagation . Her poems and essays appear in Cold Mountain Review, Ecotone, and Gettysburg Review, and her next collection will be published by Tinderbox Editions in 2020. Wheeler is poetry editor of Shenandoah , lives in Virginia, and blogs about poetry at lesleywheeler.org

