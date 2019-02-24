Brigget Bishop’s Last Words to Samuel Shattuck, the Dyer – Salem, June 1692



I brought you linen thread

looped out of line

into sundry peeces of lace—

Edgings for a dress was all.

Collar to color, to frame my face.

I did not know lace would be my marke.

I wanted more than dormant

sheep’s fleece, more than sky gone

winter drab, fringed wings of battered moths.

I wanted my hem indigo, like the bay’s

swales and crumpled winds.

(I wanted to be a bereft sailor’s harbor.)

You accuse my lace of wickedness—

too short, not fit for any uce.

I only wanted threshed flax threads

reddened with carmine and mordant.

But you do that Devil’s work—

the chosen hue fixing God’s material.

Your carmine color comes from the female

cochineal, a bug bound for life to one

nopal cactus while the male flies away.

I am not surprised the cochineal pulses

red acid through her abdomen.

I am not surprised that Spanish fleets slash seas

and seize the new world to prey

on wingless crimson insects that dye

our costumes with their bodies.

Like a shield, I wear my lacy bodice

the color of John’s orchard under

moon-encumbered fear. He said he saw

the red Devil and me. He said we shook

the trees, felled his ripe apples to the ground.

He said I flew away.

writes in St. Paul, Minnesota. She is a poetry editor at The Hopper. You can read her recent work in The Cincinnati Review, Cold Mountain Review, and Ecotone, or at elliearogers.com

