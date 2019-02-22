Traces

That man standing there, who is he

His path lost in the thicket…

— James Wright, “Three Stanzas from Goethe”



1.

Mottle of snow all through the woods, rabbit prints

soon to vanish, saplings grown up between old tire tracks.

This way, that way? Scotch pine and sycamore.

In the hummocky, waterlogged meadow a slouched

black dog… dead? No, plastic. A real black dog

sniffs for traces, a hundred yards away. A line

of orange flags along the tree line, as if we couldn’t

tell where the trees are, and a thin yellow wire.

The black dog and a white dog start to bark,

not at me. I’m almost disappointed.



2.

On such a day, in a January thaw, how to walk

is one problem, how to read this world another.

What to notice, to record, to imagine. There are paths

and tracks, some full of icy water. Open spaces

between the trees. A few brown leaves quiver

when all else is still. Long ago I read the claim

that our souls are larger than our bodies, and when

I pause, look up, around, something begins

to swirl and echo. It does not end at my skin.



3.

James Wright was drunk and mostly miserable

when he wrote his best poems.

Correlation is not causation.

Thank God for that.



4.

How to be smart enough to write a simple poem?

How much does the snow matter? The plastic bucket,

the rotted steel drum, the rusty wheelbarrow in the weeds?

The desire to turn for home. The desire to see more.



5.

The forty-foot fallen tree makes a very long bench.

Just beyond, the creek whispers over a lost limb.

All the branches break someday, Jim,

but they’ll outlast both of us.

You knew that. It’s all in the moments

we find, the moments we’re given.

Last summer a one-legged jay hung around

our redbud tree for months, splashing

in the birdbath, sneaking up to the feeders

as though I might shoot him through the window.

Here, now, what spills from a culvert

made an ice sculpture like organ pipes,

like muscles rippling. Tomorrow

it will be water, and both of us gone.

