Memory-Hoard



I.

Contrails pass above the Rockies

today, and I know my grandson

kneels up there, at a portal

in the sky, peering down wonderstruck

by this unforeseen earth

floating beneath him, everything alive

the same age and same force

shifting through time, like water

under pressure, trying to thrust itself

through pores in granite. His father looks

over the son’s shoulder and names

the green ribbon Columbia,

carving itself into sere scablands.

When the river still flooded

it remembered genealogies

of channels, oxbows, swales, and dunes,

the falls glaciers fed before dams

arrived with ditches and grains.

II.

Six months of drought and algae

still slicks the rocks below a spring.

A skink darts past—

an iridescent blue vanishing

under speckled monkeyflowers.

III.

We can follow trails north

from this valley to marshlands,

then along shores of lakes

to the burning edges

of boreal forests, arrive at tundra,

and finally stand at the open sea,

ice retreating in blue leads

before our eyes, a magnitude of memory

we have no story for.

IV.

I can’t see farther than my friend

sitting beside me last October,

the story of her stillness and ease

filling her with amber light

and windless calm. Seeds parachuted

past us all the way down

Slick Rock Canyon. An ouzel

in the creek ran underwater,

leapt onto a stone and shook dry in sun.

V.

Another day, we forgot

the map someone drew for us

and didn’t find our way to chanterelles.

We stumbled instead

upon Mazama ash—you can still find it

sometimes—a yellow drift below an elk wallow.

VI.

Heidi, we think he said.

He’d hiked up the switchbacks

to Whatcom Pass, where we rested

and watched him ascend,

un-shoulder his pack

and repeat what he’d told others

about the one he loved who died,

and for whom, in remembrance,

he walked. The north

and its old question posed

behind him, its silence

unfolding the reach of a year

her voice retreated deeper

into stone, irretrievable

as even the softest pulse

of any word she ever spoke.

