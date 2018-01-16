Finalist : Terrain.org 8th Annual Contest in Poetry

A Cheering Stain



I wake up every day wanting

to do, walk out every day under

fundamentals, trees

moreso than buildings, a heavy air

moreso than either, breathing no answer.

Why complicate the old confusions?

We’ve always been fogged and must

condense, mould. Icy hose disconnected

contents, you I wait out, curlicue, clueless.

You I hold self-evident, drop, don’t

bring indoors. Branch and saw. Twists

thaw and seep and surge towards

finality? In house we lumber, delay

and ingenuity. What wants doing?

~

Over the berm of the observed if I

could venture in a trusted tongue

you’d want me to speak (I must)

to the terrible extrapolations—a globe

warming… Is that the glow mistaken

for sunrise? Otherwise dark wall

of forest, mossy grave-mound

in the foreground of a cat

come back, but further went its sister

so far my grown-up daughter teases

me 10 years after, What would you do

if Cloudy sauntered today

into our clearing? I’d say

Cloudy will always be with us

or some such facile nonsense

as the statistical engines grapple

with how high the oceans might rise

to the numberless human occasions

anticipated in 2100. How much of this

rain-forest timber shroud will be tinder

or ash by then? You too, reader, lost there, in

this, in them? So quickly we’re losing

momentum going forward not

homeward crumb to crumb and the years

as ever just begun, and the day. . .

~

Impossibly into the emptiness north-

wards, light. And thinking, taking sides, slides

like Frost’s ice on a stove or the headlong stride

of the grouse from cover of salal to cover

of salal, its lovely complex multi-striated browns

and greys and blacks a life’s work if wanted

in lieu of the fitful, cheering stain

of pink in the sky near that opening, atmosphere’s

blow-hole, a whole planet breaching. Each

like the ice the master taught went poem’s way (its

own, individual) didn’t. Everything’s gravity

takes over this edge or that, and pools anew.

~

Motionless alders in mist/drizzle/drip, one last

brown leaf in an awkward attachment above

mush of leaf litter underfoot.

Murk-green backdrop, whitish dull sky behind cedars, whitish lake.

Flat-line landscape, steady state, lateral before lift: little swing/dip

upward dogwood twigs take at each leaf node intersection. Yes

I’m sweet on the dipper’s knee-

bend and bounce, on its blink and beak tilt—

sweet on the sprightly yerba buena and ochre

witches’ butter, sweet

on spring, on the deepening pond

but this is colorlessly closer

to the damage we’ve done, to something as close

we can never damage, longer

naturally, than life.

