Three Portraits in Feathers



The snowy egret in nuptial plumage,

slim S-curve, beak to neck to breast,

wisps of white aigrettes, the Gilded Age

fairy of fashion, bewitched the crests

of ladies’ hats, broad-brimmed winter felt or

summer straw displaying a mania

for ribbons, flowers, above all feathers,

a fin-de-siecle cornucopia

carried careful as a cup atop

the woman’s head, her swanlike neck

immobile (so as not to spill a drop)

foot resting on the pedal, leg cocked

in billowing bloomers, we know

that girl, Gibson’s mannequin, collar

high and white, hat tipped, face so

sparsely drawn, mere touch of illustrator’s

brush, like the egret itself, quite

still amid spring’s gross effulgence,

at once world-weary and innocent, white

on their nests in rookeries of hundreds

where plume hunters sought them, boys

with small-bore rifles so as not to

damage the diaphanous

feathers special to the nesting season, few

adults remaining after they had shot

up to 16,000 in a single venture,

one boy remembered, and the riot

of hungry nestlings left behind fluttered

like pale reeds among the mangroves

(he could not forget it), notice how

a thing is changed completely when it moves,

the gnomelike snowy, in flight, obliquely shows

those nuptials in their full ambient

lightness, as though the air had fashioned

for itself its own sheer garment

from the dreams of a thousand

tiny spiders, and the bird’s golden feet,

too, suddenly visible, touch

of showgirl under the neat

calligraph, and the hatted girls push

forward on their awkward bikes, flex

of muscle subtle under their skirts,

and the boy who can’t forget asks,

laying down his gun, why hurt

us this way, Eden, tempt our eyes

with wonders, then break us

at the taking, we are trying

to be good, and spring’s whiteness

melts slowly into the gold of summer.

Clara McLean lives and teaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. Earlier poems have appeared in Bird’s Thumb, By & By, Berkeley Poetry Review, and Foglifter, among others.



Read Clara McLean’s Letter to America poem, “Ghost Spaces,” appearing in Terrain.org.





lives and teaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. Earlier poems have appeared in Bird’s Thumb, By & By, Berkeley Poetry Review, and Foglifter, among others.

Header photo of snowy egret Dori, courtesy Wikipedia Commons.

