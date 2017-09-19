Ghost Spaces



There is radiance in ghost

spaces, hanging in the air,

a vapor stain. The terns

knew it, circling

above the dead wetland,

tule, sedge and cattail

in one season gone to dust.

Even the yearlings knew it,

shimmer of their summer

tide marsh still rising

through the alkaline

cracks. This is the shape

of things in time.

Vast waterscapes breathed

in the bird heart,

their chemical memory strung

to vagrancy and flux.

The men saw a horizon

clogged with mud and tough

bulrushes, crust

of salt on the stalks,

a haze of nameless insects.

A billion teeming beings did not rush

to greet the railroad, dyke and sump.

Their look was elsewhere.

After weeks of soaring, circling,

muscle, hunger,

they dropped from the sky in soft clots

their bones turning to a future

bounty. There is radiance

in ghost spaces that

still breathe and heave and fruit

with dust, shining back,

between tides, between

extinctions, the shapes of things

that were, or may have been.

Clara McLean lives and teaches in the San Francisco Bay Area. Earlier poems have appeared in Bird’s Thumb, By & By, Berkeley Poetry Review, and Foglifter, among others.











Header photo of cracked mud by rafaeleparente, courtesy Pixabay.

