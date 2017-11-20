Click button above to hear Priscilla Long read this poem, or click here to download poem in .mp3 format.
Coal Time
The stone of coal
on my work table
compacts eons. It’s bog,
fern, a form of rhyme,
life’s common carbon.
I too am carboniferous,
a life-form making poem.
I’m molecules morphing
through time, DNA-shaped,
dream-blown. Life’s strict
poetics, ATCG, CGTA, ignites
the mind’s eye. All carbon-
capturing beetles, microbes,
old coal bogs carry life,
its long line. They carry time.
Priscilla Long is a Seattle-based author and teacher of writing. Her latest books are Fire and Stone: Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? (University of Georgia Press), Minding the Muse: A Handbook for Painters, Composers, Writers, and Other Creators (Coffeetown Press), and Crossing Over: Poems (University of New Mexico Press).
Header photo of coal by cocozi, courtesy Pixabay.
Leave a Reply