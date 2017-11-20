Coal Time



The stone of coal

on my work table

compacts eons. It’s bog,

fern, a form of rhyme,

life’s common carbon.

I too am carboniferous,

a life-form making poem.

I’m molecules morphing

through time, DNA-shaped,

dream-blown. Life’s strict

poetics, ATCG, CGTA, ignites

the mind’s eye. All carbon-

capturing beetles, microbes,

old coal bogs carry life,

its long line. They carry time.

Header photo of coal by cocozi, courtesy Pixabay.

