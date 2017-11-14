From Where I Stand: An Audio Series

In “Adrift,” Valorie Grace Hallinan reflects on a trip to Antarctica in light of the natural disasters in North America and around the world this summer. She keeps hope for collective action on climate change and, ultimately, a heightened consciousness for global human change.



The flute in this episode is “Reflections,” from Peaceful Journey, composed and performed by Jefferson Svengsouk and produced by Celestial Light Show (2015). The music is used by permission.



“From Where I Stand” is a Terrain.org audio series written and narrated by Valorie Grace Hallinan in which she follows our connection to the places we call home. Each audio essay explores the nexus between the built and natural environments, often building on the words of other writers, artists, and thinkers. Listeners will join Valorie for a brief, restorative journey, making connections that inspire greater care for their home, whatever environment that may be.

has been an editor of educational books for children and young adults and a clinical librarian. Her poetry has appeared in Origins, Great Lakes Review, Verse-Virtual, and other publications. She blogs at Books Can Save a Life and is currently at work on a memoir. Read an interview with Valorie at Creative Nonfiction.

Photo of Antarctica by Joseph Hallinan.

