Refugee Policy



Too many books in this great nation of ours. Too much science.

Plenty of taxes, twitters and silk ties. Time to face the facts

when facts are what you make them. Clean up your act, People.

Like The Bible tells us, beget many wives but take vigilant census

of lambs and goats. Garden only for yourselves. If there is extra,

they will come. They want our Sharper Image and they really

want our KFC. If we have leftovers, they will keep on coming.

Across deserts, over oceans, out of mountains, hills and ruins.

Oh ruin! Let me tell you what I know about ruin. The American

way of life will be ruined, very, very ruined. We owe nothing

to the truth. Let me be clear: I’m saying build all the walls

you want. Sell all the ladders you want. Here’s the honest-

to-God truth: Nothing makes a difference unless I say so.

Header photo of Library of Congress by 12019, courtesy Pixabay. Photo of Allen Braden by Kate Green.

