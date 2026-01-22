FICTION + NONFICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN THROUGH APRIL 30. SUBMIT NOW.
PoetryWriting Washington State Lands
·1 min read

Pend Oreille:
Poem by Sky M. Pagaling

from On Resilience: Stories of Climate Adaptation Across Washington's Landscapes

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

  

Pend Oreille

I never knew that
Name
The Docks, The Caves
Connected lost boys

The Dam and The Old Dike
Keep foreboding secrets
The allure of mischief

Your current
Pushed, resisted and crushed
Clichés
Perpetual strength

Demanding respect
From adolescent boys
Diving from
Forgotten totems

Perch and Sunfish
Peck at forgotten lines
Bass and Pike struggle
For the right to rule

Your channels
Legends under docks
Legends of those who
Refused to leave

Despite knowing you
My short life
I sometimes forget
Forget you have lived

Lives beyond my sight

My story of you
Is that of excitement
And love

But there are those
Who have walked
Your sandbars
And as they vanished
So did their footprints

Those whose lifetimes
Spent with you
Spent long before
I sat at your shore

I come to you
In need of
Solace
A crying boy

Who misses his father

When society failed
And we were left
Among our thoughts
We ran to you

To remember how we felt
When the beads formed patterns
We recognized

   

   

On ResilienceThis excerpt was originally published in On Resilience: Stories of Climate Adaptation Across Washington’s Landscapes, by Harriet Morgan and Lindsay Senechal, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and Writing the Land® poets. It is reprinted with permission of WDFW, Writing the Land, and the authors.

It is the second of four excerpts from the anthology.

On Resilience is a poetry anthology created in partnership with NatureCulture®’s Writing the Land program. The collection highlights how WDFW manages more than 1 million acres of land across Washington and documents the ways climate change is affecting ecosystems, including warming stream temperatures, shifting snowpack, increased wildfire risk, and changes in species’ seasonal patterns. Each section pairs place-based management summaries with poems inspired by specific wildlife areas, offering readers both a science-based understanding of how WDFW is adapting natural resource practices and a creative reflection on the connections between people, land, and climate.

Learn more and purchase the book.

  

Sky M. PagalingSky M. Pagaling is a poet from the Kalispel Indian Reservation. Drawing from his cultural roots, his work reflects the beauty and challenges of contemporary Indigenous life. Published in Snilitn: Writings About Home, Sky was a featured poet at the 2022 One Heart Intertribal Poetry Slam who has coordinated seven Native American events for Spokane Expo ’74. A community leader and advocate for Indigenous entrepreneurship, Sky aims to inspire future generations to embrace love, leadership, and empowerment while honoring their heritage.

Header photo by Jenny Sturm, courtesy Shutterstock.

 

Map
ISSN 1932-9474 | © Copyright 1997-2025 Terrain Publishing. All rights reserved.
Mule deer in golden light
Previous
come back wildlife:
Erasure Poem by
Subhaga Crystal Bacon
Next
Song of Our Saints in the Sears Parking Lot:
Poem by Misty Shipman

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.