Pend Oreille

I never knew that

Name

The Docks, The Caves

Connected lost boys

The Dam and The Old Dike

Keep foreboding secrets

The allure of mischief

Your current

Pushed, resisted and crushed

Clichés

Perpetual strength

Demanding respect

From adolescent boys

Diving from

Forgotten totems

Perch and Sunfish

Peck at forgotten lines

Bass and Pike struggle

For the right to rule

Your channels

Legends under docks

Legends of those who

Refused to leave

Despite knowing you

My short life

I sometimes forget

Forget you have lived

Lives beyond my sight

My story of you

Is that of excitement

And love

But there are those

Who have walked

Your sandbars

And as they vanished

So did their footprints

Those whose lifetimes

Spent with you

Spent long before

I sat at your shore

I come to you

In need of

Solace

A crying boy

Who misses his father

When society failed

And we were left

Among our thoughts

We ran to you

To remember how we felt

When the beads formed patterns

We recognized