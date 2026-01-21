Song of Our Saints in the Sears Parking Lot

The reservation dogs are barking on their leashes again

and it is Tuesday, a perpetual Tuesday of the mind

as I am imagining every wave that crashes against the

shore, every crab that scuttles sideways under this rock or that,

any rock will do. The oysters are burrowing into the ground,

defying whatever shovel that comes hunting, whatever child,

skirts hitched around her knees, that digs into the yielding dirt

to fill her bucket on these beaches that wash away

with each passing year, near the houses that sink into the cool

wet sand, and forget the memories of lovers laughing through the halls.

Isn’t the body another kind of earth? Isn’t the earth

another kind of body? Seed the wound. Confetti the party.

Blue smoke, or pink? Wake up.

They say a face is imprinted on the Shroud of Turin

like that’s some kind of proof. Like the body is still entombed,

but you can’t make me believe in nothing. I know a risen Lord

when I see one, and anyway, Jesus appeared to my aunt in her single-wide,

at the foot of her twin bed, brown-paneled walls and shag carpet

and the glow of that same blue moon at the window.

He said, “Don’t be afraid,” and I’m not.

Meanwhile the dogs are gnawing at the bones.

My stomach hurts again but that won’t stop me.

I’ve known love as deep and wide as the Pacific Ocean.

I’ve seen the sky that goes on and on, past the horizon line

where colors melt into the sea. It’s purple, and blue,

and red, and pink.

Nothing ever dies for real.