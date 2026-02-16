Messenger from the Sea-God’s Palace

Dead on a California beach, an oarfish, mythical harbinger of doom. The third this year. If this is any kind of sign, the future is ugly. Rare envoy from the mesopelagic zone where light cannot touch, Doomsday Fish, Messenger from the Sea God’s Palace—twenty washed up in Japan just before the earthquake and tsunami. What have those cold eyes seen that made them give up on the ocean and what stunned that mouth to gape as if called to speak? Such a pale ribbon of a fish can’t buck the turbulence that hurled it up, the same swells that keep reaching for us and never flag. Friends, countrymen, lend me your oars. Let’s row together, as if our lives depend on it.