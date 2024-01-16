Two Poems by Carson Colenbaugh

A Parable of Tares

Submerged in a roadside pocket of vine and forb

packed tight so as to suckle the sun’s every quantum,

trained eyes peel for the ordinary foliage

so characteristic of Georgia asters,

vanishing blooms once borne via consistent

demolition: fire or grazing: now thriving only

where mowers come to tame such unassuming prairies

for at least another year.

Lately on this land

our burns have flared the balance in the aster’s favor,

disturbing earth with something stronger than spinning blades,

though the past hundred years marked by upset’s absence

have allowed unwanted verdure to settle

all the soil’s vacancies, with a weed in every nook.

Through them the ground is strong, and I would take a weed,

tireless vagrant, over any rare and beautiful

remnant of that steady world which existed before

we all began the long march home to stone and heat,

although I wish for purple blossoms back on the hills

as much as any steward.

And on this day,

tucked in a thicket while cars roll by, I ponder

how far seed drifts, or a man, or precious wild life

from the romantic ideal. And I recall

Christ and his unwanted or Chapman and his

dreadful herb dogfennel, which he spread alongside

infamous apple trees thinking it beneficial to health,

able to heal inflictions with the subtle

magic of early medicine. And I surmise

the saint of weeds might yet be a saint for the world.

What lives among the living is all there is.



Pickens County, South Carolina

Dogfennel

Eupatorium capillifolium (Lam.) Small





I walk this utility path some afternoons

smelling its muddy stink, sinking down in its thick

municipal shit, logging the day’s affairs.

Rats hunt for skin by the stale river; rusty bridges

clang with moving men; overpasses billow

full of exhaust. Plastic bags float in gusty spirals

from the road to the water, drifting homeward

useless, settling in a sycamore’s shadow

atop amber waves of dogfennel: withered, musty,

little value for wildlife or livestock, considered

noxious, a pest plant. Its alkaloids keep bugs away;

crush a handful of its dill-leaves, rub on arms and neck.

This month a good summer’s crop stands dead and honest

while other beings are beat by the bounds of the yard,

cultivated to glossy polymer perfection,

manufactured to be adored: engorged petals,

sterile bracts, flat cones: Rudbeckia, Hydrangea,

Echinacea, the whole lot reduced to ornament.

Not dogfennel, its leaves dissected into pungent

feathers, their odor drifting through beckoning pastures

on hot evenings. It grows only with unbred auxins,

cytokinins, hormones forcing cells to multiply,

build, and rip with savage passion. It crowds the roadsides,

the rail-lines and abandoned lots, planting the plowed world.

I know no wild but this maintenance line. Every year

city workers lug out their war-chests hoping to keep

vile seeding in check, but the new stems march on,

disdainful toward beauty, aloof to oil and muck.

They take comfort in their fated germination,

waiting to flower, fester, and thrive again, to fill

their limbs with hot sun, their veins with scum, their lungs with wind

kicked up by howling trains pushing on into night!



Clarke County, Georgia