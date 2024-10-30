Letter to America by Jarrett Ziemer

lips to feet

they started with the lips no the teeth the two

the gap dug bone finger between the lips pried

as Alabama daylight no wait—

do not forget with these words you have breath

does it snap do you struggle now for breath

and then there is the neck

am I a house a field or a water nigger

they tell me we are all something

are you a house or a field nigger

you are all something

you will be a great debater you will be a grave digger

testing flex you will be a footballer

like hands cupping a brown boys breast

and can we not be taught to move beyond

they are the same man

the I am sorry for that man and I am angry for this one

to live in two places at once

and haven’t we been taught

as to have become unpublishable

that word that has become so simple

only like freedom

longing for nectar that tastes

to belly swollen from hunger

beyond castrated with distinct care testicles

that would soon move

hanging as Christ on cross above hands

the charred body of a negro

a plane old white man cloaked

mine is a man outside my window

outside their window

my ancestor was a white man nearly half of me

aren’t we taught to be scared of monsters

by delicate sewing hand

sheered from parchment

shrivel as fuzz from paper to be plucked

fingers around thighs

meeting monsters breath

blacker than the air at night to a child after

and didn’t each hair on the body then

its breaking point

paper stretched beneath water to its pulp

bark as paper as brown thin

dry and cracking as paper after

squeezed tightly to skin so

tight tight to thin stretching thighs

up leg they gripped dry appendages

fingers between ash toes rubbing

they scrubbed soot toes jammed

the worn shoes the stinkin socks no inch was safe

they started with the feet removed