One Poem by Philip Terman

A Poetry as Perfect as a June Evening

Hostas shimmering in the shade,

bush bursting with pink peonies,

robins flittering raised bed

to raised bed, the garden wet

with recent rain, the catbird

swooping onto the arbor. And

some say all we are is flesh

and blood and bones and the dust

and ashes that we become,

a name on a stone, insubstantial

as the air these songbirds sing

their hungers through. I gift wrap

this present and present it to you

and thus we sit in the cool soft air

and not feel so alone. Here we are,

together, all that my heart suggests,

all this longing bundled up like

that rosebud ready to burst,

flowering out to you who I trust

will nod and smile and understand

everything. It takes a lifetime

to get at the meaning of one poem,

or person, the other side of the moon,

a mystery without which we would be no one,

a dark water beneath the inscrutable

surface, rich soil out of which

these white Madonna lilies blossom.

So let’s have a poetry that’s as perfect

as this late June evening, the sun burning

down the several layers of the sky

and a mourning dove measuring

its five-note elegy. This evening—

daring me to say something worthy,

something that offers a small response

to this moment in all its grander,

but all I can manage are

a few words of witness—woodpecker

owning the apple tree, hydrangeas

absorbing the sharp light. We can sit

all the way through the evening and not

not talk or read or even think,

we can hear the surrounding birds

and not assign names, or watch the slowly drifting

clouds without shaping them into

familiar figures. And the shadows across

the grass, no need to consider where

they begin or where they might end.

Simply to stroll out into the field

and leap onto a hay bale and observe,

from this rolled up bed of bound-up grass,

the epic of dusk turning into dark.

We strolled through it as it grew, quick

in the steady rain, and, when it finally dried,

listened as the farmer mowed and raked it

into windrows—breathing in

the sweetness, turning ourselves

into summer, understanding

the dog, why, when we unfasten

her leash, she tears full-tilt across

the field, nose tracing the soil’s

invisible scents, more alive than

we’ll ever be, inhabiting the moment,

so deeply inside her body she takes flight.

And we call her name, call her name,

all the way down to the pond,

the light show of the fireflies,

the trees barely holding on

to their barely visible shapes,

the contours of the water dissolving,

the frogs’ call and response

calming down all those daytime tensions,

croak after croak after croak.

And then the first star.