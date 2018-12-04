Dear America: To My Friend in Aleppo



Dear America: try this hour on for size:

the spear-shaped tomato leaves

reaching out into the sunlight, the yellow

primroses glistening at the far side

of the garden, the oriole defying

anti-immigrant laws soaring back

and forth between properties and

your hunger—for what?—all this

and more of all this, more of this

late spring-into-summer morning

and I wish I could bring it all to you, Saleh,

where you are, where the bombs

explode the buildings and hearts

to needle-edged fragments,

where the absurd horrifies the air—

all this beauty, all this serenity, this

life I happen—who knows how or why—

to be living, the accident of birth

and circumstance, this chaotic explosion

that sent me here and you there and

did your god and did my god sit down

and negotiate the terms of this destiny?

Here, the oriole lights out

of the sweetgum. There,

what birds can you be hearing through

the buzzing helicopters and the whipping

planes and the rubble and the screams

and the screams and the screams?

Here wings flapping. Here a soft breeze

ruffles my hair. A distant

dove’s five-note song of mourning.

I wanted to write another pastoral

American poem about the jewel’s glistening

precision of this moment, the dew-

laden grass, the light-blue sky,

the shadows stretched across the garden.

And you had to arrive with your complaints

about how there’s been no electricity

for three weeks and about the car bomb

outside your flat and about the fanatics

taking over your university and about

how your brother’s shoes were stolen.

On this one morning when if one sits

calmly and listens hard one can observe

the exact moment when spring turns

into summer, here you are again,

writing to me in your broken English,

about how you can’t leave

because your son is still missing.

And about the oriole that just returned

to the sweetgum I don’t tell you.

Philip Terman is the author of five full-length books of and four chapbooks of poetry, most recently is the author of five full-length books of and four chapbooks of poetry, most recently Our Portion: New and Selected Poems (Autumn House Press , 2015). A selection of his poems, My Dear Friend Kafka, was translated into Arabic by Saleh Razzouk and published in Damascus, Syria. He teaches at Clarion University and directs the Bridge Literary Arts Center in Franklin, Pennsylvania. On occasion he performs his poetry with the jazz band, the Barkeyville Triangle.

Header photo by Puffin’s Pictures, courtesy Shutterstock.

