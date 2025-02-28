One Poem by Pamela Uschuk

Prayer Against Extinction

Holy

fits in the palm of a hand, the parula warbler’s

blue headdress, wild sunflower

breast, his song hosannah in the highest

through sweet gum trees

ocelot stalking soft

on holy spotted paws, reading

the gospels of pack rat tracks exploding desert moonlight

Holy

grizzly bear walking wide inside thick cinnamon fur, fur

that shifts like runoff river current as she lifts

her snout to a hunter’s breeze

Holy Holy, Holy

Siberian tiger, her shoulders like bunched boulders

rolling under her vanishing stripes, her song the tympanum

Taiga forest needs, takes only what she

and her scarce kits can eat

Holy Asian water buffalo and his patient wet slate back

ferrying farmers through marshy rice fields. Hear the suck

of his hooves.

Oh, elegant cloud leopard, lithe-ankled dancer balancing as she runs

up the hundred foot rainy trunk above the burning.

Orangutan

with his Li Po face, his generous Buddha mind, crafts

his own tools like raven, like crow, has no need for screens

Holy Holy

The shy steps of Key deer skirting drunken traffic roar, the zipstrip of tire skid

from Miami to Key West,

Everglades cougar, painter

whose green anemone eyes hold the history

of warm seas from which we crawled, half-formed to the half-formed we are

Holy

Holy

Holy

Wolverines, Northern Jaguars, Pygmy Owls, Honeybees, Gray Wolf and Red Wolf,

Leopard Frogs, Cheetahs, Green Sea Turtles, Ridleys, thousands and thousands

of miles of coral beings, Blue Whales, Vaquitas, Narwhals, Belugas, White Rhinoceros, Giraffes,

Elephants. Elephants. Elephants.

Old Growth Cedars, prairie grasses…