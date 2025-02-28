POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN. LEARN MORE & SUBMIT.
Silhouettes of animals and plants in jungle
Poetry
·1 min read

One Poem by Pamela Uschuk

Prayer Against Extinction

Holy
            fits in the palm of a hand, the parula warbler’s
                                    blue headdress, wild sunflower
                                                                        breast, his song hosannah in the highest
                                                                                    through sweet gum trees
            ocelot stalking soft
                        on holy spotted paws, reading
                                    the gospels of pack rat tracks exploding desert moonlight

                        Holy
grizzly bear walking wide inside thick cinnamon fur, fur
                        that shifts like runoff river current as she lifts
                                    her snout to a hunter’s breeze

            Holy Holy, Holy
                                    Siberian tiger, her shoulders like bunched boulders
            rolling under her vanishing stripes, her song the tympanum
                        Taiga forest needs, takes only what she
            and her scarce kits can eat

Holy Asian water buffalo and his patient wet slate back
            ferrying farmers through marshy rice fields. Hear the suck
                        of his hooves.

Oh, elegant cloud leopard, lithe-ankled dancer balancing as she runs
                        up the hundred foot rainy trunk above the burning.
                                                Orangutan
            with his Li Po face, his generous Buddha mind, crafts
his own tools like raven, like crow, has no need for screens

                                                                                    Holy Holy
The shy steps of Key deer skirting drunken traffic roar, the zipstrip of tire skid
            from Miami to Key West,
                                                            Everglades cougar, painter
whose green anemone eyes hold the history
            of warm seas from which we crawled, half-formed to the half-formed we are

Holy
            Holy
                        Holy

Wolverines, Northern Jaguars, Pygmy Owls, Honeybees, Gray Wolf and Red Wolf,
Leopard Frogs, Cheetahs, Green Sea Turtles, Ridleys, thousands and thousands                       
of miles of coral beings, Blue Whales, Vaquitas, Narwhals, Belugas, White Rhinoceros, Giraffes,
                Elephants. Elephants. Elephants.

                                                                        Old Growth Cedars, prairie grasses…

 

 

 

Pamela UschukPamela Uschuk’s joy includes birds, wolves, trees, and constellations. Translated into 13 languages, her Crazy Love won an American Book Award and Refugee was named by Orion one of top 14 poetry collections and Kirkus Review’s ten top books of 2023. Editor of Cutthroat and a Black Earth Institute Fellow, Pam is finishing a memoir, Hope’s Crazed Angels: An Odyssey Through the Whispering Disease. 

Read poetry by Pamela Uschuk previously appearing in Terrain.org: Letter to America poem, “After the Election We Watch the Super Moon Rise over the Rincon Mountains,“Focus of the Mind’s Labyrinth,” and three poems: “Mother’s Day Celebration,” “I Have an Illegal Alien in My Trunk,” and “A Short History of Falling.”

Header photo by SaveJungle, courtesy Shutterstock.

