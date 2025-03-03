Two Poems by William Ward Butler

Transdifferentiation

When Daniel texts you:

happy international trans day of visibility,

it’s sweet, but kind of funny,

because that’s not today.

What if it were though,

what if every day were Trans Day of Visibility,

and for some people it already is;

visibility is a trap, wrote Foucault,

in the book you bought when we went to Bad Animal

for the first time. Most people don’t understand

there isn’t a hard division between men and women.

Nature has no edges, wrote the author of a book

about David Starr Jordan—the eugenicist on his knees,

piecing his specimen collection back together

after the earthquake. I’ve worked with teachers

who’ve made fun of students’ chosen names:

I don’t need to know their pronouns

to teach them math—they don’t know

that respect is suicide prevention.

Female hyenas have a pseudo-penis;

male clownfish can change their sex.

Jellyfish can be both male and female

and live forever.

We Considered Ourselves to Be a Powerful Culture

How would you send a message to the future?

The signs at long-term nuclear waste storage sites

might read: This is not a place of honor. The danger

is still present, in your age, as it was in ours.

It’s a problem for language and time:

English is still in its infancy at 1400 years old;

Latin has lasted only 2700 years; Sumerian

cuneiform tablets from around 3400 BC

are the earliest known records of writing.

The half-life of plutonium-239 is over 24,000 years.

Radioactivity was discovered a few generations ago;

Marie Curie isolating polonium and dying alone.

Potential solutions for communication to the future

are desperate—reports ponder hostile architecture:

Landscape of Thorns. Spikes Bursting Through Grid.

Shapes that hurt the body. One linguist proposed

an atomic priesthood to warn of the danger

and an artist made silver-lined robes, metallic masks,

walking staves—trappings of the faith.

We forget, so easily, what we’ve created.

Such luxury; to leave and remember nothing.