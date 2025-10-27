THE SOWELL EMERGING WRITERS PRIZE FOR A NONFICTION MANUSCRIPT IS OPEN SEP. 15 - NOV. 15. LEARN MORE.
Two Poems by Nathaniel Perry

2 (Song, with Heathen)

What is it the world wants from me? My plots
               and rules? My sense of myself as a tiny king
who can only bind himself, but still at times
               breaks those bonds (which is not the smallest thing
to be proud of)? Or does it want to be the bonds?
               The world seems furious to me sometimes.
The difference between its laughter and its wrath
               minimal at best. I’m just resigned

to listening most of the time, but I will tell you
               that occasionally I think I hear music
in its voice, songs as beautiful and broken
               as a vase. I feel looser or let loose or ludic,
or something like that, on those days. I kiss my own
               feet and laugh at the dust in my mouth, my huge
smile full of field. On all the other days,
               I listen, as I said, but seek, and take, refuge.

     

  

3 (Song, with Mountain)

I have lost so many friends to the whims of the world.
               Old trees die every year here and fierce new trees
rise up in their places. You could say of this life
               that there will be no rescue, despite our pleas,
despite the shields of friendship and shields of sleep.
               I lie down and I weep, sometimes. Other times

a mountain lies down in me. Rise, mountain! I say,
               but it sleeps; it’s rescued itself, I guess, which is fine.

     

     

  

Nathaniel PerryNathaniel Perry is the author of two books of poetry, Nine Acres (Copper Canyon, 2011) and Long Rules (Backwaters, 2021), and a book of essays on poetry, Joy (Or Something Darker but Like It) (University of Michigan, 2024). He lives in Virginia and is editor of the Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review.

Read more poetry by Nathaniel Perry originally published in Terrain.org: two poems, “March,” and three other poems.

Header photo by Creative Nest, courtesy Shutterstock. Photo of Nathaniel Perry by Lois Perry.

 

