Two Poems by Nathaniel Perry

White Noise: Narcissus

Once there was a perfect pond

with perfect frogs and perfect reeds

around it: milkweed, pye weed and cattails,

just the best you could imagine.

And there were often perfect clouds

above it drolly looking down

at their rough bellies, semi-distorted

in the almost perfectly placid sheen

of the surface of the perfect pond.

And once there was a frightened pond

which thought the world around it mean,

the endless echoey deaths reported

by gunshots sounding the hills around

and red-tails keening their joy so loud,

rising from the shore to spin

the world like a difficult top, the frail

world, which hardly seemed to need

to see itself in the frightened pond

at all, or in the perfect pond.

There’s another pond choked with weeds,

but cool still in its shadows and swale;

the air there smells bright and clear like gin.

What must have been a house crowds

the bank on one end and sags like a frown

into the water. The house has courted

life and death and lost both, but its deed

is kept safe on the surface of the pond.

White Noise: Mahout

The slate-silent gray elephant leg of the beech

to me sometimes feels just as hard to reach

in a meaningful way as an elephant itself

would be. I touch it and the endless shelves

of parchment that are its leaves don’t even shiver.

The elephant continues across the river

though I’m frantic in my begging it to stay.

I’m not actually frantic with the beech the way

I am in the metaphor, of course, I know

better than that by now after this long show

of years, in which the beech appears on the stage

of my eyes and I touch it with my palm and its age

is as unknowable to me as its name ever was.

And in winter when its leaves all rattle and buzz,

it tells me nothing I can understand.

So I bury the beech again inside my plans.