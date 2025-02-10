POETRY, NONFICTION & FICTION SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN. LEARN MORE & SUBMIT.
Manta ray
Poetry
·1 min read

Two Poems by Mary Morris



Oceanic

If seventy-one percent of the earth’s surface
is water—if what we see is only a fraction

If the gods give     but also take away
like the purple sock in the waves

caught in my hand     or the plastic bag
that bumps up against my mask—

periphery   endless        excess   dangerous
If beauty reeks ugly      If the storm

cleans one beach     pollutes another
If the polyurethane bottle

from the Sea of Java turns up
in the Sea of Bali     what then

of us    What of the where?
What especially     of the why?

This puffer    speckled     and boxfish
square like its name     A snowflake eel

tucked inside its coral den     darting
its tiny head     in my mind hereafter

The ebony and white manta ray    large
as a boat     soars above this human body

in slow motion—fanning its wings
graceful as an angel for a mariner

     

     

British Columbia 1965

A symphony of water = baptism
soothed from canoes of the Lummi

skimming the surface of an ocean
as they fish for salmon.

A killer whale breaches in the distance.
Onshore—the deep sleep green

of giant sequoia. A herd of caribou
steeped in meadow.

We were girls, standing on the shore
of a real ocean, having just arrived

with our parents and seven siblings
in an old green station wagon, pulling

a small camper, where all in their sleeping
bags magically fit inside like a puzzle.

A grizzly standing upright, outside
our packed car, nose in air, sniffing humans.

Open water, harbor, mountains—so far from
Oklahoma, chestnut horses, a red pond.

Some nights I return to this
beauty with its mystique—

dreaming of waterfowl
and waterfall, magical—

decades into the future, now
at a time when we are old
seeking sanctuary,

at a time of glacial melt, flood,
blaze consuming forest with animals.

Its people.
Its people.

  

   

  

Mary MorrisMary Morris’s poems appear in BoulevardNorth American Review, Poetry MagazinePoetry Daily, and Prairie Schooner. She is the author of four books of poetry: Enter Water, Swimmer (selected by X.J. Kennedy), Dear October (New Mexico-Arizona Book Award), Late Self-Portraits (Wheelbarrow Book Prize), and Lanterns in the Night Market (February 2025). 

Header photo by Daniel Lamborn, courtesy Shutterstock.

 

Terrain.org is the first online literary journal of place, publishing award-winning literature, art, editorials, and community case studies since 1998.