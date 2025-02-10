Two Poems by Mary Morris

Oceanic

If seventy-one percent of the earth’s surface

is water—if what we see is only a fraction

If the gods give but also take away

like the purple sock in the waves

caught in my hand or the plastic bag

that bumps up against my mask—

periphery endless excess dangerous

If beauty reeks ugly If the storm

cleans one beach pollutes another

If the polyurethane bottle

from the Sea of Java turns up

in the Sea of Bali what then

of us What of the where?

What especially of the why?

This puffer speckled and boxfish

square like its name A snowflake eel

tucked inside its coral den darting

its tiny head in my mind hereafter

The ebony and white manta ray large

as a boat soars above this human body

in slow motion—fanning its wings

graceful as an angel for a mariner

British Columbia 1965

A symphony of water = baptism

soothed from canoes of the Lummi

skimming the surface of an ocean

as they fish for salmon.

A killer whale breaches in the distance.

Onshore—the deep sleep green

of giant sequoia. A herd of caribou

steeped in meadow.

We were girls, standing on the shore

of a real ocean, having just arrived

with our parents and seven siblings

in an old green station wagon, pulling

a small camper, where all in their sleeping

bags magically fit inside like a puzzle.

A grizzly standing upright, outside

our packed car, nose in air, sniffing humans.

Open water, harbor, mountains—so far from

Oklahoma, chestnut horses, a red pond.

Some nights I return to this

beauty with its mystique—

dreaming of waterfowl

and waterfall, magical—

decades into the future, now

at a time when we are old

seeking sanctuary,

at a time of glacial melt, flood,

blaze consuming forest with animals.

Its people.

Its people.