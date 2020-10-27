Letter to America by Bethany Schultz Hurst

The Birds are Always in the Corn

on the way to see the palace made of

corn and rye and sourdock

I dreamed I was inside it

rearranging the sensibly upholstered

furniture

and you

not-my-husband

were there in your long wool coat

half-assuring me that you

weren’t bored

and as always we both kept on

wearing all our clothes and so I’m still

driving the speed limit along this

glistening belt

napping when I have to on gravel roads

off the highway next to the warm

golden grass that waves

over empty silos

whose aging missiles

the prairie has mostly given up

sunlight floods

the sparkling ditches and

washed-out roads

the towns

I am re-routed from with names

I might have given

my daughter

is it too much to ask

Beatrice

Amelia

why all the flags

are at half-mast

detoured past slumped sandbags

and houses submerged

in muddy skirts

I am ashamed to have been so slow

to figure all this beauty this shining

reservoir trembling the dam

constitutes

a disaster

so slow to recall that over and over our buildings

have been wrecked

to be suspicious of this golden

mythic light

suspicious

of such bounty that can mount a palace

made from surplus

and clad in cob and husk

when will

the birds descend

and strip its murals bare

curtain the windows

in their dark feathers

in a different

life I would be dreaming

of unbuttoning your coat

dreaming of the swollen bankless river

down which my empty dress

would float